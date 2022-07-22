Gear up! Rains, thunderstorms to lash parts of Delhi-NCR, adjoining areas in next 2 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: School children walk down a road amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Delhi weather news: As per a notification issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today, rains and thunderstorms will lash parts of Delhi-NCR, and adjoining areas in the next 2 hours. In the NCR region, rains will lash Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, and Greater Noida.

Other areas include Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Mahendargarh in Haryana. Rains will also lash parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Chandpur, Modinagar, Jattari, Khair, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Tundla, Firozabad, and Shikohabad.

IMD had also predicted rains for tomorrow (July 23). "There will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Friday and Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rains in several parts of Delhi brought down the maximum temperature two notches below normal on Thursday even as the weather office predicted moderate rains for the next two days.

The maximum temperature of the day settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the weather office said.

Due to rain and waterlogging, heavy traffic was reported on several key stretches, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road junction, Vikas Marg, Delhi Noida Direct flyway, AIIMS underpass, and Sarai Kale Khan.

