Delhi to receive light to moderate rainfall over next 5 days | CHECK forecast for other parts of India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi to receive light to moderate rainfall

Delhi weather update: As parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius — four notches below the season's average — the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi for the next five days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius — three notches below the normal — an IMD bulletin said.

'Orange' alert issued

After heavy rainfall lashed the national capital and its surrounding areas, the weather department issued an 'orange' alert. The orange alert is a warning to be prepared, pointing to the possibility of traffic disruptions and waterlogging, which was reported in several parts of the city. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings – 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action).

According to IMD data, the relative humidity which stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am was recorded at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm.

AIQ in moderate category

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the moderate category at 101. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'satisfactory' category from June 30 to July 2.

Weather Forecast in other parts of India

Northwest India: Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely in the region during the next three days. Isolated Heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan during June 29 to July 3 and Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on June 30.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh today and isolated heavy for the subsequent 2 days.

West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan, Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days and Gujarat State during the next 2 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan and Gujarat regions today.

East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to Very Heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal today and tomorrow and Bihar on June 29, 30 and July 3.

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Karnataka & Kerala during the next 5 days; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 2 and 3 and South Interior Karnataka & Tamil Nadu on July 3. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Karnataka & Kerala on July 3.

Latest India News