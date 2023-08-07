Delhi Services Bill - highlight of final week of Monsoon session, to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Services Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha

Delhi Services Bill: Parliament is set for a stormy final week of the Monsoon Session as Lok Sabha is likely to witness a no-confidence motion against the government. With this, all eyes will be on Rajya Sabha which is expecting some spirited debate over the Delhi Services Bill on Monday (August 7).

In addition, the Lok Sabha Secretariat is expected to review the stay granted by the Supreme Court on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' case and decide on the revocation of the Congress former president's Parliament membership.

To allow a discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, the opposition briefly suspended its protest in the Lok Sabha last week. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated in May after the Supreme Court granted the control of bureaucracy in the city administration to the elected government.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made the contentious bill a rallying point to bring together opposition parties to oppose it in the Rajya Sabha. For both NDA and I.N.D.I.A alliance, the number in the upper house are evenly poised. However, the fence-sitters have titled the scales in favour of the BJP-led government.

After a nearly five-hour debate, the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha. Since the beginning of the Parliament Monsoon Session, the houses have cleared as many as 20 bills.

Crucial bills such as the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill have been passed with little discussion.

In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Mediation Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Monday.

