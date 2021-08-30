Delhi reports 20 COVID-19 cases, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 51,387 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 20 new coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,081. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 36 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.04 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 31 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. On Saturday, it reported 29 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,37,736 in the national capital, including 14,12,280 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 375, of which 88 are in home isolation.

