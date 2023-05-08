Delhi-NCR wakes up to windy-rainy morning; Cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rain brings relief in Delhi-NCR from soaring temperature

People in Delhi NCR woke up to rainy morning on Monday (April 8). Parts of Delhi-NCR received duststorms accompanied by light rain. India Meteorological Department predicted rain and duststorms in the region as a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

Under cyclonic circulation influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on Monday, the Met department said.

The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area, India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Met's advisory

Fishermen and small ship, boat and trawler operators are advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea from Sunday onwards and into southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from May 9, it said.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, the IMD said, "a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on May 8 and it is likely to intensify into a depression" over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around May 9.

"Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea," the IMD bulletin said.

“The details of its (possible cyclone) path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly,” IMD Director General G Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

The weather office also said that the sea condition is likely to be "very rough to high" over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from May 10 onwards to May 12.

“Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea are advised to return to safer places and those over central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea are advised to return before May 9,” the IMD bulletin said.

It also suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the May 8-12 period.

Under the influence of the system, the IMD said moderate rainfall is expected at most places between May 8 and 12 with scattered heavy to very heavy precipitation.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on May 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put 18 coastal and adjoining districts on alert in view of the IMD forecast. Collectors of the districts concerned were told to remain watchful of the IMD’s forecasts.

(With PTI input)

