Image Source : PTI Delhi: Man jumps before Metro train; dies

A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Adarsh Nagar metro station on Wednesday, which led to a brief disruption in services on the Yellow Line, the police said.

Anil Gupta, a resident of Majlis Park area here, died on the spot. However, no suicide note was found, the police added.

The incident took place at around 2.45 p.m. when the train was going towards HUDA City Centre.

"A call was received around 3 p.m. that an unidentified man had jumped in front of an incoming metro train at platform number one of the Adarsh Nagar station following which the victim succumbed to his injuries," a police official said.

The incident happened a day after World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) which seeks to spread awareness about the issue in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.

