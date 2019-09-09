Image Source : PTI Metro services hit after woman attempts suicide on tracks

Metro services were partially hit for a brief period on Monday morning after a woman, in her mid-twenties, jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at Central metro station, police said.

The woman, however, was rescued and admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where she is being treated for the injuries that she received after jumping on the tracks, a senior police officer said.

"The incident happened at around 8.15 am when a Kavi Subhas-bound train entered the station. Services on both directions between Dum Dum and Maidan stations were suspended till 8.36 am. However, it resumed after the woman was rescued," a Metro official said.

She was injured and in a semi-conscious state after jumping on the tracks, the official said.

An officer of Bowbazar police station said they are probing the incident and trying to talk to the woman.

"We have also sought CCTV footages from the Metro railway authorities," he said.

