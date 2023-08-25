Delhi-Jabalpur flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur airport as passenger falls sick mid-air

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Alliance Air flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur airport

A Jabalpur-bound flight that took off from Delhi on Friday morning made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill and needed medical attention. According to officials, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid-air and his blood pressure started dipping after the Alliance Air flight took off from Delhi airport.

The flight had to make an emergency landing at Jaipur airport around 9.40 am in view of the man's health condition, the officials added. The passenger was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for check up after which the flight took off for its destination, they added.

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Jodhpur

Earlier in February this year, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Jeddah had to make an emergency landing in Jodhpur after a passenger fell ill mid-air. The 60-year-old woman was declared brought dead by a local hospital. The woman's son Meer Muzaffar said he and his 60-year-old mother, Misra, were in Saudi Arabia on a religious visit.

Her son said she was rushed to the hospital on landing, but it declared her brought dead. He said they had boarded the flight for Delhi, and later were to change for a connecting flight to Kashmir. "My mother complained of pain in her chest. I immediately informed the crew and it decided to go for an emergency landing in Jodhpur," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

