Delhi reports 141 fresh Covid-19 cases today, one death

Delhi recorded 141 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and one death, according to data released by the city health department. The test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.29 percent, data showed.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 18,66,243 and the death toll to 26,157, the latest bulletin stated.

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days. The capital had on Saturday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 percent.

On Friday, it had reported 146 new cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.39 percent. On Thursday, the city had recorded 176 cases, registering a 40 per cent increase over the previous day's count. The positivity rate stood at 1.68 percent while no death was reported.

On Wednesday, 126 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent and one person had succumbed to the disease. A total of 10,939 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

As many as 450 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in the capital, the bulletin stated. There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 49 (0.5 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

