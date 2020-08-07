Now get financial assistance for buying electric vehicles in Delhi as Kejriwal announces new EV policy

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces Delhi's electric vehicle policy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched Delhi's new electric vehicle policy, aiming to boost the economy, create jobs and reduce pollution level in the national capital. Speaking at a presser, Kejriwal said, "this Electric Vehicle Policy is country's most progressive policy."

Further elaborating Delhi's new electric vehicle policy, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said it will provide financial assistance to those buying electric vehicles under Electric Vehicle Policy. Financial assistance of Rs 30,000 will be given on the purchase of 2-wheelers, Rs 1.5 lakh on cars and Rs 30,000 on auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws."

"We hope that 5 lakh new electric vehicles will be registered in the next 5 years. An 'EV Cell' will be established to implement the Electric Vehicle Policy," Kejriwal mentioned.

