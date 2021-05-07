Delhi to begin mass vaccination drive for media houses, decision taken in CM Kejriwal's top meeting

Image Source : PTI People over 18 years of age wait to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up by BLK-Max Hospital at the Radha Soami Satsang, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a review meeting of Covid situation in the national capital with top officials. One of the major decisions taken during the meeting was to start a vaccination drive for all media houses.

The Delhi Government has decided to organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for all the Media houses (Electronic Media/Digital Media/Print Media). The Government will organise vaccination drive at their offices and bear the cost, a statement said.

ALSO READ: Third wave of Covid-19 may not happen at all places or even anywhere if...: Govt

During the highl-level meeting, CM Kejriwal also directed officials to ensure that there is no scarcity of beds in hospitals as the oxygen supply scenario has improved considerably. "No one should die because of scarcity of oxygen," Kejriwal reportedly told officials.

He also asked concernd authorities and officials that vaccination drive in Delhi to be completed within the next three months. District Magistrate's should visit 2-3 vaccination centres for inspection daily. They should also conduct surprise visits at Covid relief camps and old age homes, Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, other states Covid cases plateauing gradually: Health Ministry

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, health secretary and all the district magistrates were present during the meeting.

The national capital recorded recorded 341 more coronavirus deaths and 19,832 new infections on Friday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the second consecutive day, the Health Department said.

This is the fourth time in the last five days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000. There are 91,035 active cases and over 11.83 lakh people have recovered, according to a health bulletin.

Latest India News