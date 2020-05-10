Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
Delhi: Fire breaks out in cardboard factory in outer Bawana

A fire broke out in a cardboard factory in outer Delhi's Bawana on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2020 9:47 IST
A fire broke out in a cardboard factory in outer Delhi's Bawana on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said. However, no one is trapped or injured in the incident, they said. A call about the blaze was received around 7.25 am, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire fighting operations are underway, the officials said.

