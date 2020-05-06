Fire breaks out at PVC market in Delhi-Tikri border

Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out at plastic market in Delhi-Tikri border

A massive fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday. As many as 36 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

"The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot," a fire department official said.

No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Fire breaks out at paint factory in Raipur's Rawabhata industrial area

ALSO READ | Fire breaks out at Greater Noida factory

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage