Lok Sabha elections 2024: Suspended BSP leader Danish Ali joins Congress ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali joins Congress in the presence of Congress leader Pawan Khera at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.

In a significant political development, suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali officially joined the Congress on Wednesday, bolstering the ranks of the grand old party. The joining ceremony, attended by senior Congress leaders, underscored Ali's commitment to combating what he termed "divisive" elements in the country.

Ali's statement

Expressing his rationale for joining the Congress, Ali emphasised the need to align with forces advocating for justice and equality for marginalised communities. He highlighted the stark choice between divisive ideologies and those striving for social justice. Ali affirmed his decision to bolster the Congress under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi as a crucial step in countering divisive forces.

Reaffirming ideological roots

Ali stressed the importance of reinforcing the original ideological principles that guided his political journey. He emphasized the imperative of strengthening the opposition against divisive forces, aligning with Congress as the vehicle for advancing these principles.

Political journey and prospects

As the sitting MP from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Ali's suspension from the BSP for alleged anti-party activities paved the way for his transition to the Congress. He is slated to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Amroha constituency on a Congress ticket. His entry into the party fold was met with a warm welcome from AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Avinash Pande, who hailed Ali's extensive political experience and expressed optimism about his contribution to the Congress.

About Danish Ali

A seasoned politician with a rich political background, Ali's career spans student politics and leadership roles in various parties, including the Janata Dal (Secular). His tenure as a former Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka adds depth to his political acumen and strategic vision.

The move comes amidst a broader trend of opposition consolidation against prevailing divisive narratives, signalling a concerted effort to present a united front against ideological polarisation.

Also read | DMK knocks EC's door over BJP's Shobha Karandlaje 'Tamil Nadu people plant bombs' remarks