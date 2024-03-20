Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. BJP's Shobha Karandlaje apologises for her 'Tamil Nadu people plant bombs' remarks: 'I ask your forgiveness'

BJP's Shobha Karandlaje apologises for her 'Tamil Nadu people plant bombs' remarks: 'I ask your forgiveness'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin condemned Shobha Karandlaje's remarks and urged the Election Commission to initiate appropriate legal action against the BJP MP for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 11:32 IST
Shobha Karandlaje
Image Source : PTI Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday apologised for her remarks over the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu after March 1 blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. Karandlaje slammed the Congress government in Karnataka and claimed that people from Tamil Nadu plant bombs in the state, remarks which drew criticism from neighbouring state's Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu effected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments," Karandlaje said in a post on 'X'.

What led to controversy

"Law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated. People who come from Tamil Nadu plant bombs here, people from Delhi chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and people who come from Kerala were involved in acid attacks," the BJP Bengaluru North candidate said. "The person who should have been in jail attacks a man for playing Hanuman Chalisa. Where is law and order in the state? Where are you Home Minister G Parameshwara? Why are you silent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah?" she asked. Hindus are paying the price for the Congress' 'vote bank politics', she alleged.

Related Stories
Felt like Lord Shiva dancing in rage: Former Karnataka minister Shobha Karandlaje

Felt like Lord Shiva dancing in rage: Former Karnataka minister Shobha Karandlaje

BJP MP from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje booked for 'provocative' tweets

BJP MP from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje booked for 'provocative' tweets

Union minister hits back at Owaisi for his Indian women remark: 'Let him go to Afghanistan'

Union minister hits back at Owaisi for his Indian women remark: 'Let him go to Afghanistan'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement