‘Damad not a trademark of Indian National Congress': Sitharaman's swipe at Congress in Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party as she accused it of creating a false narrative that the government only works for cronies. She said that the opposition is ignorant about the works done by the Modi government.

Sitharaman presented a detailed account of the government schemes for the poor. She said that it has now become a "habit for some in the opposition to constantly allege, in spite of what we are doing for the poor and the steps taken for helping the poor and needy".

"A false narrative is created to accuse the government saying that this government works only for cronies,” she said in the Rajya Sabha.

Sitharaman said that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana have benefited many. "Over 1.67 crore houses were completed under the PMAY. Over 2.67 crore households were electrified under the PM Saubhagya Yojana since October 2017. Is this all for rich?" she sought to know from the opposition.

She pointed out that the total value of orders placed on the government's e-market is Rs 8,22,077 crore. "Are they being given to big companies? They are being given to MSMEs. Over 3.36 lakh digital transactions via UPI have taken place from August 2016 till January 2020," the FM said.

Sitharaman said that the UPI is used by the middle class and small traders. "Is government creating UPI and facilitating digital transactions via UPI to benefit rich cronies? For damads? No.”

"Loans sanctioned under Mudra Yojana… more than Rs 27,000 crore have gone. Who takes Mudra Yojana? Damad?” she said. When opposition MPs raised objections over her remarks, Sitharaman responded: "'Damad', I don't think it is trademark of Indian National Congress. Damad har ghar mein hota hai. Magar Damad Indian National Congress mein ek specialised naam hai (Every house has a son-in-law but in the Congress, 'damad' is a specialised name)," Sitharaman said.

