Image Source : PTI Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi holds high-level meet, storm likely to hit Kutch on June 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Monday that Cyclone Biparjoy, which strengthened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, is approximately 500–600 kilometers away from the coast of Mumbai and 380 kilometers south-west of Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat.

By noon on June 15, the cyclone is likely to cross between the Saurashtra-Kutch and Pakistani coasts near Jakhau Port in Gujarat.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of Gujarat and a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane.

The first storm of the year in the Arabian Sea is Biparjoy.

According to the weather office's daily cyclone advisory, the cyclone is currently over the east-central Arabian Sea and has moved northward with a speed of 7 kmph in the last six hours.

Ensure evacuation from vulnerable areas: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that rescue teams were ensuring the safe evacuation of those living in vulnerable areas in the path of the storm.

The PM led a high-level meeting to survey the readiness of the Middle as well as the Gujarat government to manage what is emerging out of the impending cyclone, which is also expected to impact Pakistan.

"Our teams are ensuring safe evacuations from vulnerable areas and ensuring maintenance of essential services. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that Modi has told senior officers to do everything they can to make sure the state government safely evacuates people who live in dangerous areas.

He also gave a directive to make sure that all essential services, like power, telecommunications, health care, and drinking water, are maintained and restored immediately in the event that they are damaged.

In addition, the prime minister directed the establishment of control rooms open round the clock.

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Kutch on June 15

On June 14 and 15, coastal Gujarat districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall as a result of the cyclone. These locations include Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar, as well as Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh.

The IMD additionally educated that it has been giving ordinary releases since the beginning of the cyclonic framework on June 6 with the furthest down-the-line conjecture to every one of the states and organisations concerned, the PMO said.

MHA 'closely monitoring' situation

The PMO claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was monitoring the situation round-the-clock and communicating with the state government and the relevant central agencies.

According to the PMO, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent out 12 teams with boats, tree-cutters, and telecom equipment and has kept 15 teams on standby.

Indian Coast Guard and Navy on Standby

The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have sent boats and helicopters for alleviation, search, and salvage tasks, it said.

According to the statement, engineering task force units from both the Army and the Air Force are also prepared for deployment.

Surveillance aircraft and helicopters have been stationed along the coast, and the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard's Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) are prepared.

PM Modi was likewise informed about the actions taken by the Gujarat government to manage the cyclone.

