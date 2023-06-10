Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: 'Very severe' storm likely to intensify further in next 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Cyclone Biparjoy updates

Cyclone Biparjoy: The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next twenty-four hours and will move north-northeastwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy, high waves have been observed at Tithal Beach in Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast. As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14. The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai on June 8. The name 'Biparjoy' has been given by Bangladesh.

