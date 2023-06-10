Saturday, June 10, 2023
     
  Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: 'Very severe' storm likely to intensify further in next 24 hours
Cyclone Biparjoy: The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai on June 8.

Anurag Roushan New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2023 6:47 IST
Cyclone Biparjoy updates

Cyclone Biparjoy: The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next twenty-four hours and will move north-northeastwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy, high waves have been observed at Tithal Beach in Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast. As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14. The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai on June 8. The name 'Biparjoy' has been given by Bangladesh.

 

Live updates :Cyclone Biparjoy

  • Jun 10, 2023 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Gujarat fishermen called back to coast

    In view of the cyclone, Gujarat fishermen have been called back to the coast. The IMD has issued warning, advising fishermen not to venture into cyclone-hit areas in Arabian Sea. 

  • Jun 10, 2023 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Cyclonic storm moving towards Pakistan: IMD

    In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department stated that the cyclonic storm is moving towards Pakistan. Earlier on June 9, the Pakistan Weather Department also took to Twitter to provide an update on the movement and possibility of landfall over the country's region. 

     

