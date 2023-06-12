Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat braces for 'extremely severe' storm, IMD warns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: Cyclone Biparjoy on Sunday intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". Indian Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast as it is likely to make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15. To take cognisance of the preparedness to deal with the impending Cyclone Biparjoy, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday called for a meeting.

The Union home secretary chaired a meeting of the National Executive Committee to review the preparedness of the central ministries, agencies, and the government of Gujarat to deal with the impending cyclone, a ministry spokesperson said. Check here for all the latest on Cyclone Biparjoy.

Latest India News