Cyanide killer: Jolly Shaju attempts suicide in jail

Kerala's Jolly Shaju who is accused of killing six members of her own family attempted suicide in jail on Thursday. As quoted by news agency ANI, jolly has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College with a slit wound on her wrist.

She was arrested along with two of her partners, M S Mathew ad P Prajikumat in 2019 for allegedly using cyanide to kill.

The arrests were made after the forensic experts exhumed the mortal remains of the victim from their graves and conducted the postmortem.

In 2019, Jolly had confessed that she had killed all the six family members. The Investigating officer handling the case had said that she killed them in order to take away the property.

(With inputs from ANI)

