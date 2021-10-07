Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Rising number of children in fresh Covid-19 cases in Mizoram and Odisha

Mizoram and Odisha have reported 1,302 and 582 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday respectively. Among the new infections, 263 in Mizoram and 83 in Odisha were children.

The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 14.26 per cent against the previous day’s 13.49 per cent in Odisha, said an official.

The percentage of infected children aged below 10 years in the total active COVID-19 cases has risen since March this year, official sources said earlier, adding that a larger number of cases among children are being reported from Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Kerala, among others.

COVID-19 in children should not be of much concern if they are asymptomatic and do not have a severe infection, experts said, amid some states, including Mizoram and Kerala, reporting a rise in cases among those aged below 10 years.

They, however, stressed the need for preparing and ramping up arrangements for any eventuality, including more children requiring hospitalization.

Mizoram now has 16,075 active cases, while 86,213 people have been cured of the disease thus far, including 1,226 on Wednesday. The recovery rate stood at 84 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.33 per cent. The state has tested over 11.49 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 9,749 in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | If children contract Covid, but are asymptomatic, it shouldn't be a matter of concern: Experts

ALSO READ | 71 pc of children have developed antibodies, won't be affected during COVID third wave: PGI Director

Latest India News