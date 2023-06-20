Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19 Update: India records 36 fresh cases, lowest since March 2020

Covid-19 Update: India reported 36 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours, which is the lowest since March 2020. With this, the active caseload had declined to 1,844. According to Union Health Ministry data, the total number of fatalities currently stands at 5,31,897 (5.31 lakh).

As per the data, that was updated at 8 am today, the total number of Covid cases currently stands at 4,49,93,579 (4.49 crore).

The recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 percent and the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,59,838 (4.44 crore).

As of now, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.

