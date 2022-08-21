COVID-19: India reports 11,539 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases drop below 1-lakh mark

Highlights
- India recorded 11,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
- The total recovery rate reached at around 98.59 per cent.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 99,879.
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 11,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 21), the total recovery rate reached around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,12,218.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 99,879, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,01,166.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,287 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,332. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 20 was recorded 4.21 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,24,95,963 samples have been tested up to August 20 for COVID-19. Of these 3,07,680 samples were tested on Saturday.
Delhi's rising COVID tally:
Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,92,881 and the death toll to 26,420, as per the latest bulletin. Delhi on Friday had logged 1,417 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|46
|8
|10388
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1097
|23
|2319961
|182
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|129
|4
|66123
|21
|296
|4
|Assam
|2935
|22
|732469
|113
|8028
|5
|Bihar
|736
|9
|833606
|127
|12290
|6
|Chandigarh
|469
|29
|96712
|80
|1177
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1513
|128
|1156545
|293
|14099
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|1
|11561
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5559
|587
|1960902
|1687
|26420
|9
|10
|Goa*
|1032
|14
|249970
|158
|3857
|11
|Gujarat
|2553
|382
|1253998
|637
|10999
|3
|12
|Haryana
|3709
|104
|1032823
|823
|10662
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1876
|161
|303236
|403
|4189
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2910
|252
|468079
|596
|4779
|15
|Jharkhand
|370
|29
|435953
|78
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|10452
|675
|3989451
|1034
|40208
|4
|17
|Kerala***
|7774
|60
|6664821
|1108
|70703
|18
|Ladakh
|69
|2
|28845
|11
|229
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|701
|17
|1041328
|89
|10765
|21
|Maharashtra
|11866
|133
|7922492
|1720
|148193
|2
|22
|Manipur
|96
|15
|137360
|28
|2143
|23
|Meghalaya
|363
|16
|94327
|37
|1615
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|775
|3
|234558
|77
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|20
|3
|35092
|5
|776
|26
|Odisha
|2711
|319
|1312901
|9162
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|296
|30
|170109
|81
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|16052
|196
|747101
|17875
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|4313
|94
|1290809
|652
|9606
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|232
|5
|42618
|39
|483
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|6087
|142
|3518599
|769
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|2711
|83
|824800
|440
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|98
|12
|106636
|29
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1668
|145
|437778
|261
|7734
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4576
|83
|2089963
|674
|23593
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|4081
|231
|2078941
|527
|21437
|2
|Total#
|99879
|1287
|43712218
|12783
|527332
|34
|***Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 20th august 2022
|.Total number of active cases is 1812
|.Total number of recovered cases is 758772
|.Total number of deaths is 20444
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|****Assam data awaited.