  4. COVID-19: India reports 11,539 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases drop below 1-lakh mark

Covid 19 cases today: A decrease of 1,287 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2022 9:25 IST
covid cases
Highlights

  • India recorded 11,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • The total recovery rate reached at around 98.59 per cent.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 99,879.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 11,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 21), the total recovery rate reached around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,12,218.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 99,879, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,01,166.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,287 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,332. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 20 was recorded 4.21 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,24,95,963 samples have been tested up to August 20 for COVID-19. Of these 3,07,680 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi's rising COVID tally:

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,92,881 and the death toll to 26,420, as per the latest bulletin. Delhi on Friday had logged 1,417 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 46 10388 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1097 23  2319961 182  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 129 66123 21  296  
4 Assam 2935 22  732469 113  8028  
5 Bihar 736 833606 127  12290  
6 Chandigarh 469 29  96712 80  1177  
7 Chhattisgarh 1513 128  1156545 293  14099
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 11561 4  
9 Delhi 5559 587  1960902 1687  26420
10 Goa* 1032 14  249970 158  3857  
11 Gujarat 2553 382  1253998 637  10999
12 Haryana 3709 104  1032823 823  10662  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1876 161  303236 403  4189
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2910 252  468079 596  4779  
15 Jharkhand 370 29  435953 78  5330  
16 Karnataka 10452 675  3989451 1034  40208
17 Kerala*** 7774 60  6664821 1108  70703  
18 Ladakh 69 28845 11  229  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 701 17  1041328 89  10765  
21 Maharashtra 11866 133  7922492 1720  148193
22 Manipur 96 15  137360 28  2143  
23 Meghalaya 363 16  94327 37  1615
24 Mizoram 775 234558 77  717  
25 Nagaland 20 35092 776  
26 Odisha 2711 319  1312901   9162
27 Puducherry 296 30  170109 81  1967  
28 Punjab** 16052 196  747101   17875
29 Rajasthan 4313 94  1290809 652  9606
30 Sikkim 232 42618 39  483
31 Tamil Nadu 6087 142  3518599 769  38033  
32 Telangana 2711 83  824800 440  4111  
33 Tripura 98 12  106636 29  938  
34 Uttarakhand 1668 145  437778 261  7734
35 Uttar Pradesh 4576 83  2089963 674  23593
36 West Bengal 4081 231  2078941 527  21437
Total# 99879 1287  43712218 12783  527332 34 
***Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 20th august 2022
.Total number of active cases is 1812
.Total number of recovered cases is 758772
.Total number of deaths is 20444
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
****Assam data awaited.

