COVID-19: India reports 11,539 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases drop below 1-lakh mark

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 11,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 21), the total recovery rate reached around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,12,218.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 99,879, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,01,166.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,287 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,332. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 20 was recorded 4.21 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,24,95,963 samples have been tested up to August 20 for COVID-19. Of these 3,07,680 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi's rising COVID tally:

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,92,881 and the death toll to 26,420, as per the latest bulletin. Delhi on Friday had logged 1,417 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 46 8 10388 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1097 23 2319961 182 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 129 4 66123 21 296 4 Assam 2935 22 732469 113 8028 5 Bihar 736 9 833606 127 12290 6 Chandigarh 469 29 96712 80 1177 7 Chhattisgarh 1513 128 1156545 293 14099 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 1 11561 1 4 9 Delhi 5559 587 1960902 1687 26420 9 10 Goa* 1032 14 249970 158 3857 11 Gujarat 2553 382 1253998 637 10999 3 12 Haryana 3709 104 1032823 823 10662 13 Himachal Pradesh 1876 161 303236 403 4189 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2910 252 468079 596 4779 15 Jharkhand 370 29 435953 78 5330 16 Karnataka 10452 675 3989451 1034 40208 4 17 Kerala*** 7774 60 6664821 1108 70703 18 Ladakh 69 2 28845 11 229 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 701 17 1041328 89 10765 21 Maharashtra 11866 133 7922492 1720 148193 2 22 Manipur 96 15 137360 28 2143 23 Meghalaya 363 16 94327 37 1615 2 24 Mizoram 775 3 234558 77 717 25 Nagaland 20 3 35092 5 776 26 Odisha 2711 319 1312901 9162 1 27 Puducherry 296 30 170109 81 1967 28 Punjab** 16052 196 747101 17875 1 29 Rajasthan 4313 94 1290809 652 9606 3 30 Sikkim 232 5 42618 39 483 1 31 Tamil Nadu 6087 142 3518599 769 38033 32 Telangana 2711 83 824800 440 4111 33 Tripura 98 12 106636 29 938 34 Uttarakhand 1668 145 437778 261 7734 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 4576 83 2089963 674 23593 1 36 West Bengal 4081 231 2078941 527 21437 2 Total# 99879 1287 43712218 12783 527332 34 ***Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 20th august 2022 .Total number of active cases is 1812 .Total number of recovered cases is 758772 .Total number of deaths is 20444 *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. ****Assam data awaited.

