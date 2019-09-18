Couple held for honey-trapping, duping man of Rs 4.60 lakh

The Gurugram Police claims to have solved a case of cheating by 'honey trapping' a businessman of Rs over 4.60 lakh with the arrest of a couple -- Dipali Das and her partner Aswani Sharma, here on Wednesday.

The Crime Branch arrested them two months after an FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station on July 7.

According to Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurugram Police, it was a well-planned 'honey trap' laid by the couple and executed by Dipali Das.

As per the complaint, after chatting for around 20 days the victim invited the woman from Najafgarh to a hotel in the Palam Vihar area. They had drinks and dinner, and moved to a room in the hotel. After that he lost his consciousness.

"When he regained his consciousness around 9 a.m, the woman was gone. She had also taken away his personal belongings. When he enquired about her with the hotel staff, he was told the woman had left around 2.30 a.m," Bokan said.

"The woman had taken away his mobile phones, wallet, credit and debit cards and a gold chain. Later in the morning, Rs 73,829 was withdrawn from his account using Mobikwik, Rs 15,600 through Paytm wallet, Rs 10,000 via PhonePe, Rs 1,000 via Angran infotech and Rs 3,60,000 was transferred to an account in the Punjab National Bank," Bokan said.

"We had a photograph of Dipali Das and a police informer spotted her in sector 10A locality acting suspicious. He informed the Crime Branch, which rushed a team and arrested her," he said.

During questioning, she disclosed about Ashwani Sharma, her partner. Dipali also confessed that she had laced the victim's drinks with a sedative. When they shifted to the hotel room, Dipali extracted passwords and other details about his phone, debit and credit cards and left the hotel, the PRO said.