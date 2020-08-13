India posts highest-ever single day recoveries of 56,383 in a single day, fatality rate dips to 1.96%

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India posts highest-ever single day recoveries of 56,383 in a single day

India on Thursday recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 of coronavirus patients in a single day. The total number of recovered patients of COVID-19 has now touched nearly 17 lakh (16,95,982). The case fatality rate has further improved to 1.96 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

As on August 13, the total number of active cases stands at 6,53,622 with a one-day increase of 9,674. The death toll for the viral disease has touched 47,033, which 942 deaths recorded since yesterday.

Among the states, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected with the total number of active cases close to 1.5 lakh (1,47,820). It is the only state to have active cases more than one lakh. After Maharashtra, YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy led-Andhra Pradesh has 90,425 active cases.

