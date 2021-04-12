With over 1.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases, India records highest single-day rise so far

Image Source : PTI Jalandhar: People gather at a market area, amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, in Jalandhar, Sunday, April 11, 2021.

India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent. The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.88 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.26 per cent, the data stated.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 88 13 5040 2 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 20954 2288 897147 1198 7300 9 3 Arunachal Pradesh 36 4 16790 56 4 Assam 3249 315 215943 36 1118 1 5 Bihar 14696 2697 266923 1053 1610 6 6 Chandigarh 3307 42 27037 357 399 3 7 Chhattisgarh 90277 4417 348121 5982 4899 122 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 394 49 3687 20 2 9 Delhi 34341 5568 679573 5158 11283 48 10 Goa 4322 353 57134 170 848 2 11 Gujarat 27568 2439 315127 2976 4800 54 12 Haryana 20981 1528 292632 1896 3268 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 5369 146 63202 426 1115 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7335 580 129021 330 2034 5 15 Jharkhand 13933 1640 124238 635 1213 21 16 Karnataka 69244 7572 983157 2638 12889 40 17 Kerala 44707 4612 1117700 2358 4783 16 18 Ladakh 612 1 10037 14 131 19 Lakshadweep 62 2 736 3 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 35316 2609 298645 3306 4184 24 21 Maharashtra 567097 28937 2782161 34008 57987 349 22 Manipur 107 6 29013 3 376 1 23 Meghalaya 189 13 13933 40 151 24 Mizoram 143 4464 6 12 1 25 Nagaland 157 1 12155 3 93 1 26 Odisha 7573 920 340062 459 1926 27 Puducherry 2316 98 41036 206 691 2 28 Punjab 27874 141 237391 3121 7507 59 29 Rajasthan 31986 4080 328881 1015 2926 10 30 Sikkim 169 53 6100 1 136 31 Tamil Nadu 41955 4282 878571 2314 12908 22 32 Telengana 21864 1680 305900 565 1765 6 33 Tripura 243 7 33106 2 394 1 34 Uttarakhand 7323 1082 99729 243 1760 8 35 Uttar Pradesh 71241 12440 611622 2769 9152 67 36 West Bengal 23981 2615 580515 1773 10400 10 Total# 1201009 92922 12156529 165670 170179 904

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 25,78,06,986 samples have been tested up to April 11 with 11,80,136 samples being tested on Sunday.

