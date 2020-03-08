Image Source : AP US-returned teenager under watch for coronavirus in Chennai

A 15-year old boy, who arrived here from the US along with his parents, has been taken to the government hospital after he had shown symptoms of coronavirus infection, a senior Tamil Nadu Health Department official said. "The boy, aged 15 years, had landed at Chennai airport on Sunday morning. During the screening, he had shown symptoms of coronavirus infection. He was taken to the government hospital where his blood samples have been taken for tests," he told IANS.

According to the official, the test results will be available on Monday.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters that Railways and officials of the state transport department have been instructed to sterilise the coaches and buses to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Till date, only a 45-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and was admitted to a government hospital here.

The person, admitted to the isolation ward, had arrived from Oman.

According to Rajesh, government hospitals have adequate stock of medicines and also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

She said the disease is spreading owing to travelling to coronavirus affected countries and contact with those who had gone to such countries.