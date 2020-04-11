Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 17

Coronavirus in Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported three new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 17, Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said on Saturday. Among these new coronavirus cases, one each case has been detected from Ranchi's Hindpiri area, Koderma and Hazaribagh districts of Jharkhand. The novel coronavirus has claimed one life in the state till now.

Earlier on Thursday, a 65-year-old man died after being infected with the novel coronavirus in Bokaro, being Jharkhand's first death due to COVID-19. The infected patient was admitted at BGH hospital after he developed symptoms.

Bokaro, Hazaribagh, and Ranchi had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the Health Ministry's latest data, India COVID-19 confirmed cases currently stand at 7,447 while the death toll is 239 and the number of recovered patients is at 643.

