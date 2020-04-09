Image Source : AP Jharkhand records first coronavirus death; 4 fresh positive cases (Representational image)

A 65-year-old man died on Thursday after being infected with the novel coronavirus in Bokaro. This is Jharkhand's first death due to COVID-19. The infected patient was admitted at BGH hospital after he developed symptoms. According to the state's first Health Secretary four more confirmed cases of COVID 19 have been reported in the state, out of which one from an infected family in Ranchi and three others from an infected family in Bokaro. Till now, the total number of cases in the state in 13.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said India has recorded 540 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 17 people have died in the same period. With this the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 5734 while 166 people have died. The ministry has said there are 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths.

COVID-19 cases across the globe have crossed 1.5 million mark as over 84,000 cases were reported on Wednesday. The death toll due to coronavirus also notched up to 88,495.​

