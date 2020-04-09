Coronavirus Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour

Thursday, April 09, 2020
     
The total number of global cases has surpassed 1.5 million, including more than 80,000 fatalities. Over 300,000 patients are reported to have recovered. The death toll in India nears 200 and the number of cases has crossed 5,000. Get the latest updates on coronavirus here. Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos, and videos from across the world on April 9, 2020.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2020 7:09 IST
  • Apr 09, 2020 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from Spain, Italy, the UK and the rest of Europe

    • There have been 687,000 confirmed cases in Europe, including over 52,000 deaths 
    • UK PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care
    • EU finance ministers discussing rescue package
  • Apr 09, 2020 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from the US, Canada and Mexico

    • Number of confirmed cases in the US reaches 400,000
    • Prime Minister Trudeau is leaving self-isolation
    • Mexico reports more than 2,400 cases
  • Apr 09, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • US reaches 400,000 confirmed cases
    • France to extend nationwide lockdown
    • Brazil reports largest daily increase in cases
    • UK Prime Minister "stable" after second night in intensive care
    • Ethiopia declares state of emergency
    • China eases lockdown restrictions

