India records 2,81,386 new COVID cases, 4,106 deaths in past 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 2,81,386 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,106 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,78,741 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,11,74,076. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,49,65,463, with 35,16,997 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,74,390. A total of 18,29,26,460 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|216
|16
|6267
|42
|85
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|207467
|3680
|1194582
|18739
|9271
|98
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2251
|49
|19293
|199
|78
|1
|4
|Assam
|45355
|2030
|277501
|3254
|2123
|63
|5
|Bihar
|82487
|7077
|558785
|14340
|3743
|73
|6
|Chandigarh
|7847
|311
|46231
|963
|625
|8
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|110401
|5563
|785598
|13098
|11590
|129
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|867
|60
|8576
|172
|4
|9
|Delhi
|66295
|5499
|1299872
|11592
|21244
|337
|10
|Goa
|30774
|1613
|101712
|3512
|2056
|58
|11
|Gujarat
|111263
|6110
|624107
|15076
|9039
|95
|12
|Haryana
|95946
|3061
|582820
|12593
|6546
|144
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|39575
|48
|116033
|4137
|2254
|56
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|51475
|526
|185902
|4140
|3090
|63
|15
|Jharkhand
|41386
|3670
|267364
|6762
|4431
|65
|16
|Karnataka
|605515
|6890
|1544982
|34425
|21434
|349
|17
|Kerala
|445692
|3142
|1666232
|29442
|6339
|96
|18
|Ladakh
|1549
|5
|14619
|180
|165
|2
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1150
|13
|3487
|95
|13
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|99970
|4474
|617396
|11973
|6913
|72
|21
|Maharashtra
|496498
|25185
|4767053
|59073
|80512
|960
|22
|Manipur
|6215
|317
|32275
|403
|562
|10
|23
|Meghalaya
|4338
|324
|18124
|215
|301
|21
|24
|Mizoram
|2158
|93
|6498
|87
|24
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|3985
|244
|13654
|54
|196
|6
|26
|Odisha
|95743
|1003
|502455
|10781
|2294
|21
|27
|Puducherry
|17228
|196
|64198
|1774
|1119
|20
|28
|Punjab
|77789
|1570
|401273
|8125
|11693
|216
|29
|Rajasthan
|208698
|4055
|634070
|17481
|6621
|149
|30
|Sikkim
|3010
|8
|7857
|202
|203
|5
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|207789
|12450
|1339887
|20905
|17359
|303
|32
|Telangana
|53072
|1760
|469007
|6026
|2928
|32
|33
|Tripura
|4863
|633
|35522
|126
|431
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|80000
|621
|198616
|4836
|4623
|197
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|177643
|16172
|1414259
|28404
|17238
|281
|36
|West Bengal
|131948
|156
|969228
|19211
|13137
|144
|Total#
|3618458
|55344
|20795335
|362437
|270284
|4077
Meanwhile, the railways has delivered more than 9,440 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in nearly 590 tankers to various states across the country since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.
Around 150 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, it added.
Twelve Oxygen Express trains were on the run with more than 970 tonnes of LMO in 55 tankers, it said.
The southern states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu got a big boost in the supply of the life-saving gas with several Oxygen Express trains delivering their loads.
Incidentally, the NCR region crossed the delivery of more than 5,000 tonnes of oxygen for further distribution.
Also, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said vaccination was the only way to tackle coronavirus, and 200 crore vaccine doses, enough for all, would be made available in India by December.
He said that even if the current situation was very challenging, the virus could be eliminated if everyone came together to give a united fight against it.
Speaking to reporters here, Scindia said, "Vaccination is the only way to deal with coronavirus. The country will have 200 crore vaccines by December, which will be sufficient for all. The Centre and states are constantly working in this direction."