  India records 2,81,386 new COVID cases, 4,106 deaths in past 24 hours

India records 2,81,386 new COVID cases, 4,106 deaths in past 24 hours

Meanwhile, the railways has delivered more than 9,440 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in nearly 590 tankers to various states across the country since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.

New Delhi Published on: May 17, 2021 9:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: People lined up to give swab samples for Covid-19 tests

India on Monday recorded 2,81,386 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,106 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,78,741 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,11,74,076. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,49,65,463, with 35,16,997 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,74,390. A total of 18,29,26,460 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 216 16  6267 42  85  
2 Andhra Pradesh 207467 3680  1194582 18739  9271 98 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2251 49  19293 199  78
4 Assam 45355 2030  277501 3254  2123 63 
5 Bihar 82487 7077  558785 14340  3743 73 
6 Chandigarh 7847 311  46231 963  625
7 Chhattisgarh 110401 5563  785598 13098  11590 129 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 867 60  8576 172  4  
9 Delhi 66295 5499  1299872 11592  21244 337 
10 Goa 30774 1613  101712 3512  2056 58 
11 Gujarat 111263 6110  624107 15076  9039 95 
12 Haryana 95946 3061  582820 12593  6546 144 
13 Himachal Pradesh 39575 48  116033 4137  2254 56 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 51475 526  185902 4140  3090 63 
15 Jharkhand 41386 3670  267364 6762  4431 65 
16 Karnataka 605515 6890  1544982 34425  21434 349 
17 Kerala 445692 3142  1666232 29442  6339 96 
18 Ladakh 1549 14619 180  165
19 Lakshadweep 1150 13  3487 95  13  
20 Madhya Pradesh 99970 4474  617396 11973  6913 72 
21 Maharashtra 496498 25185  4767053 59073  80512 960 
22 Manipur 6215 317  32275 403  562 10 
23 Meghalaya 4338 324  18124 215  301 21 
24 Mizoram 2158 93  6498 87  24
25 Nagaland 3985 244  13654 54  196
26 Odisha 95743 1003  502455 10781  2294 21 
27 Puducherry 17228 196  64198 1774  1119 20 
28 Punjab 77789 1570  401273 8125  11693 216 
29 Rajasthan 208698 4055  634070 17481  6621 149 
30 Sikkim 3010 7857 202  203
31 Tamil Nadu 207789 12450  1339887 20905  17359 303 
32 Telangana 53072 1760  469007 6026  2928 32 
33 Tripura 4863 633  35522 126  431
34 Uttarakhand 80000 621  198616 4836  4623 197 
35 Uttar Pradesh 177643 16172  1414259 28404  17238 281 
36 West Bengal 131948 156  969228 19211  13137 144 
Total# 3618458 55344  20795335 362437  270284 4077 

Around 150 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, it added.

Twelve Oxygen Express trains were on the run with more than 970 tonnes of LMO in 55 tankers, it said.

The southern states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu got a big boost in the supply of the life-saving gas with several Oxygen Express trains delivering their loads.

Incidentally, the NCR region crossed the delivery of more than 5,000 tonnes of oxygen for further distribution.

Also, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said vaccination was the only way to tackle coronavirus, and 200 crore vaccine doses, enough for all, would be made available in India by December.

He said that even if the current situation was very challenging, the virus could be eliminated if everyone came together to give a united fight against it.

Speaking to reporters here, Scindia said, "Vaccination is the only way to deal with coronavirus. The country will have 200 crore vaccines by December, which will be sufficient for all. The Centre and states are constantly working in this direction."

Also Read | Maharashtra records 34,389 COVID-19 cases, 974 deaths

