India records 2,81,386 new COVID cases, 4,106 deaths in past 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 2,81,386 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,106 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,78,741 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,11,74,076. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,49,65,463, with 35,16,997 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,74,390. A total of 18,29,26,460 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 216 16 6267 42 85 2 Andhra Pradesh 207467 3680 1194582 18739 9271 98 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2251 49 19293 199 78 1 4 Assam 45355 2030 277501 3254 2123 63 5 Bihar 82487 7077 558785 14340 3743 73 6 Chandigarh 7847 311 46231 963 625 8 7 Chhattisgarh 110401 5563 785598 13098 11590 129 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 867 60 8576 172 4 9 Delhi 66295 5499 1299872 11592 21244 337 10 Goa 30774 1613 101712 3512 2056 58 11 Gujarat 111263 6110 624107 15076 9039 95 12 Haryana 95946 3061 582820 12593 6546 144 13 Himachal Pradesh 39575 48 116033 4137 2254 56 14 Jammu and Kashmir 51475 526 185902 4140 3090 63 15 Jharkhand 41386 3670 267364 6762 4431 65 16 Karnataka 605515 6890 1544982 34425 21434 349 17 Kerala 445692 3142 1666232 29442 6339 96 18 Ladakh 1549 5 14619 180 165 2 19 Lakshadweep 1150 13 3487 95 13 20 Madhya Pradesh 99970 4474 617396 11973 6913 72 21 Maharashtra 496498 25185 4767053 59073 80512 960 22 Manipur 6215 317 32275 403 562 10 23 Meghalaya 4338 324 18124 215 301 21 24 Mizoram 2158 93 6498 87 24 1 25 Nagaland 3985 244 13654 54 196 6 26 Odisha 95743 1003 502455 10781 2294 21 27 Puducherry 17228 196 64198 1774 1119 20 28 Punjab 77789 1570 401273 8125 11693 216 29 Rajasthan 208698 4055 634070 17481 6621 149 30 Sikkim 3010 8 7857 202 203 5 31 Tamil Nadu 207789 12450 1339887 20905 17359 303 32 Telangana 53072 1760 469007 6026 2928 32 33 Tripura 4863 633 35522 126 431 2 34 Uttarakhand 80000 621 198616 4836 4623 197 35 Uttar Pradesh 177643 16172 1414259 28404 17238 281 36 West Bengal 131948 156 969228 19211 13137 144 Total# 3618458 55344 20795335 362437 270284 4077

Meanwhile, the railways has delivered more than 9,440 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in nearly 590 tankers to various states across the country since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Around 150 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, it added.

Twelve Oxygen Express trains were on the run with more than 970 tonnes of LMO in 55 tankers, it said.

The southern states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu got a big boost in the supply of the life-saving gas with several Oxygen Express trains delivering their loads.

Incidentally, the NCR region crossed the delivery of more than 5,000 tonnes of oxygen for further distribution.

Also, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said vaccination was the only way to tackle coronavirus, and 200 crore vaccine doses, enough for all, would be made available in India by December.

He said that even if the current situation was very challenging, the virus could be eliminated if everyone came together to give a united fight against it.

Speaking to reporters here, Scindia said, "Vaccination is the only way to deal with coronavirus. The country will have 200 crore vaccines by December, which will be sufficient for all. The Centre and states are constantly working in this direction."

