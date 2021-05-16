Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 34,389 COVID-19 cases, 974 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 34,389 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 53,78,452, the death toll increased to 81,486 with 974 new fatalities.

As many as 59,318 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 48,26,371, The number of active cases stands at 4,68,109.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 89.74 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.52 per cent.

Currently, 34,91,981 people are in home quarantine and 28,398 are in institutional quarantine.

