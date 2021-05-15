Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 34,848 COVID-19 cases, 960 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 34,848 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 53,44,063, the death toll increased to 80,512 with 960 new fatalities.

As many as 59,073 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 47,67,053, The number of active cases stands at 4,94,032.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 89.02 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent.

Currently, 34,47,653 people are in home quarantine and 28,727 are in institutional quarantine.

