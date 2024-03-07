Congress brainstorm candidates for Lok Sabha polls in CEC meeting, first list may come today, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal and others during the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress may announce its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The party on Thursday brainstormed on candidates' names in its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, held in Delhi. In its first list, the party may name candidates on 60 parliamentary seats.

According to reports, the discussion in the CEC meeting took place for finalising candidates' on 60 seats across 10 states. Sources further said that Rahul Gandhi may be fielded from Kerala's Wayanad, once again.

The candidates have been finalised for Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Lakshadweep, said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The discussion was also held on Delhi seats but no conclusion was reached as there is more than one candidate among those who are being considered in the upcoming polls.

The Congress and AAP have allied for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. The 'Grand Old Party' will be contesting on three seats in the national capital.

On Chandni Chowk seat, Alka Lamba, JP Agarwal, and Sandeep Dikshit are being considered.

On North East seat, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Anil Chowdhury are being considered.

On North West seat, Rajkumar Chauhan and Udit Raj are being considered.

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, who attended the CEC meeting said, "I am not authorised to speak. There was discussion on some states, the rest will happen after 2-3 days..."

When asked if he will be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "The spokesperson will speak".

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "It was a good discussion. Discussion was held on all the seats. As soon as CEC decides, you will be told. Whatever decision is taken AICC will brief."

On seat sharing, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, "You will get good news by tomorrow..."

Kerala Congress leader and LoP VD Satheesan said, "In the CEC meeting, in Kerala we are contesting 16 out of 20 seats. The rest of the four seats are being contested by our constituent parties. Today, the CEC has taken the decision regarding the candidates for those 16 seats. Tomorrow the AICC will announce the names of the candidates..."

"We had the first central election committee regarding the parliament candidates. We finalised seats from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Lakshadweep... The procedure is going on, formal announcement will be made very soon...," said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

BJP releases first list of 195 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already released its first list of 195 candidates. According to the list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to contest from Varanasi, Home Minister Amit Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Smriti Irani from Amethi among others.

