Rahul Gandhi's big poll promise, assures 'first job' with Rs 1 lakh stipend to youth below 25 years: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced a new scheme to provide 'first job' with Rs 1 lakh stipend to graduates, diploma holders below the age of 25, if his party is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Announcing the scheme on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said, "We are going to ensure your 'first job' of Rs 1 lakh per year. This historic plan of ours is a permanent cure for the disease of unemployment."

"By enacting the 'Right to Apprentice Act', the Congress government will give every graduate and diploma holder below 25 years of age an opportunity for one-year apprenticeship in a government or private institution, for which a stipend of Rs 1 lakh will be given per year," he said.

"One year of professional working experience will strike the root cause of unemployment. You will not only have your first job but will also have the opportunity to pursue the same job after a year. This revolutionary scheme will change the face of Indian industries and the destiny of the youth by closing the skill gap between the industry and India's workforce. This is not just a one-year job, it is the door to your assured bright future," Rahul added.

According to reports, the draft manifesto of the Congress for Lok Sabha polls is already ready and the party may unveil it anytime now.

The 'Grand Old Party' is also brainstorming on its first list of candidates for the general elections. In the first list, the party is likely to announce candidates on at least 60 seats.

ALSO READ | India TV-CNX Poll: 73 per cent say scrapping Article 370 curbed terrorism in J-K, PM Modi most popular face