'Not Congress' view': Jairam Ramesh after Sam Pitroda's Ram Mandir remarks stirs controversy

The Congress party on Friday distanced itself from its overseas chairman Sam Pitroda's recent statements on Ram Temple saying it's his views and not party's. Speaking on behalf of the party, Jairam Ramesh said, "he is not giving congress' view, it's his view".

Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda in a controversial statement said that the country was going in wrong direction as issues like Ram Temple are becoming national agenda.

"The election of 2024 is going to decide the destiny of the country. It is going to decide the path that India takes in the future. And I am worried about it," Sam Pitroda said.

"I'm worried about it because too much importance is given to religion. I see that democracy is being undermined. When the Prime Minister of a country for 10 years does not give a press conference. That bothers me. When the Prime Minister has no problem, giving name to a national stadium in his own name. While he's alive, that bothers me. So there are signals I'm getting. Which says we are in the wrong direction. When a nation is involved in Ram Temple. That bothers me. To me, religion is a personal thing. Don't confuse it with the national agenda," Pitroda mentioned.

"The national agenda should focus on education, employment, growth, economy, inflation, health, environment, and pollution. This is not how you build a modern nation... I don't care what religion you practice. I have to respect you for who you are. And not what religion you follow. I'm not gonna dictate what you eat, or what you pray for, That's your personal freedom. And when the entire nation is hung up on Ram Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi. It really upsets me and bothers me... Religion is something very personal. Don't nationalize it. Don't use it for political gains. A Prime Minister is spending time in temples all the time. It bothers me. I would rather have him go to schools, libraries and scientific institutions and not visit lots of temples...," the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress added.

