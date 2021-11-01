Congress goes digital for its membership drive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Chairman of the Data Analytics department of Congress party Praveen Chakravarty told India TV that 'Congress President was clear that it is not about quantity, it is about quality.'

Congress party has geared up for its organization election and the membership drive has begun across the country on Monday. The process will be completed by 31st March 2022. An app has been developed by the Data analytics department of the Congress party to issue digital identity cards to the Party's approved Enrollers, who are the authorized members of the Congress party who will make the members in every state.

As a pilot project, the digital cards have been issued in three states which include Delhi, Maharashtra, and Telangana. In Mumbai, the party has issued digital identity cards for all its approved Enrollers. In Delhi, around 14,000 digital Identity cards have been issued and in Telangana 30,000 approved Enrollers will take the membership drive forward.

Chairman of the Data Analytics department of Congress party Praveen Chakravarty told India TV that 'Congress President was clear that it is not about quantity, it is about quality.'

There is a three-step verification for issuing a digital identity card, the first step is the verification of the phone number via an OTP, followed by photo verification and the final step is verification through voter ID card number, and a digital identity card is issued once the verification is done, the entire exercise takes 10-15 minutes.

Congress so far has done its membership drive on paper, it's for the first time that Party in three states and Mumbai will go digital for its membership drive.

