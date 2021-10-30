Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Loot' through electricity bills will be ended when Congress forms govt in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that people of Uttar Pradesh are reeling under the "loot" of electricity bills in the BJP-ruled state and said this will be ended when her party comes to power.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a media report, which claimed that the electricity department has given an electricity bill notice of over 19 crore to a labourer.

"The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The electricity department gave an electricity bill notice of Rs 19 crore 19 lakh to a family working hard to earn a living," she added.

This "loot" of electricity bills will be ended when the Congress forms the government in the state, Gandhi said.

ALSO READ: ​Uttar Pradesh govt bans firecrackers in NCR region where air quality falls under 'poor category'

Latest India News