Chungthang dam washed away due to substandard construction, says Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Flooded Teesta river in north Sikkim (Representational image)

Sikkim flash floods: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in wake of deadly flash floods in the state caused after an outburst in the glacial lake, has said that the Chungthang dam was washed away due to substandard construction.

The dam was completely damaged after a cloud burst took place in the Teesta river that triggered flash floods in the region.

Speaking on the natural calamity in the state which has so far killed 21 people and over 100 are missing, Prem Singh Tamang told Aaj Tak that the dam was washed away because its construction was not done in a proper way.

Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to assess the damage caused after flash floods due to the Glacial Lake Outburst.

"...to make an assessment of damages caused due to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) / Cloud Burst or Flash floods, the MHA has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which will visit the affected areas of the state shortly," a statement said.

"Based on the assessment of IMCT, further additional Central assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim will be approved, as per laid down procedure," it said.

The Centre has assured all the help to the affected state saying it was standing shoulder to shoulder during this calamity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has released Rs 44.80 crore as part of installments of Centre's share in State Disaster Response Fund in advance.

With inputs from IANS

