Photos of Chinese soldiers armed with rods, spears, sharp weapons near Indian positions at LAC surface

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Chinese troops carried rods, spears and sharp weapons in aggressively approaching Indian post in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening.

Photos of Chinese soldiers armed with stick machetes during their deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh sector have surfaced amid India-China tension at the LAC. The photos show Chinese troops armed with weapons on Monday (September 7) when China once again tried to illegaly cross on to the Indian side. The September 7 development was another attempt by the Chinese troops to change the status quo at the LAC after it failed in its previous attempts on August 29-30, 31 and September 1.

On Monday, around 50 PLA soldiers approached aggressively towards Indian post near Mukhpari peak at about 6 PM, according to government sources. Attempt of Chinese PLA was to remove Indian troops from strategic heights in Mukhpari peak and Reqin La areas in Ladakh. Chinese troops carried rods, spears and sharp weapons in aggressively approaching Indian post in eastern Ladakh on Monday.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV When the Indian Army dissuaded Chinese PLA they fired 10-15 rounds in air to intimidate our troops on Monday evening, government sources say.

When the Indian Army dissuaded Chinese PLA, they fired 10-15 rounds in air to intimidate our troops, government sources say. Since then, India continues to dominate strategic peaks around southern bank of Pangong lake area.

#chinese PLA at Clash Site.

the #PLA troops gathered on Monday evening near #Mukhpari with Rod, Weapon, and fired warning shot by them too. But Their successive attempts have been thwarted by the #IndianArmy.

