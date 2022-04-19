China sets up 3 mobile towers near LAC in Ladakh: Is the dragon planning something sinister?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Infrastructure company MEIL workers after completing excavation work of tunnel 1 of the all weather Zojila Tunnel Project that will connect Srinagar to Ladakh.

India and China have not been in good terms ever since Galwan face-off and Beijing's continued provocation near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even though several rounds of disengagement talks have happened to descalate tensions. Amid this, China in another provocation has come up with 3 new mobile towers close to LAC in Ladakh, reports have said.

The 'dragon' has been playing similar tactics near border in Arunachal Pradesh where sometime ago it set up temporary villages. Is China planning to to do something sinister in Ladakh?

Recently, a newspaper report claimed that China is trying to illegally occupy areas in the Indian side of Ladakh.

Information about China setting up mobile towers near LAC was shared by shepherds who are bringing their animals back from the pasture. Now the question arises whether China wants to strengthen its penetration in the border areas by constructing mobile towers for its future move?

Responding to this development, experts pointed out that the installation of mobile towers in the border areas by China shows that India's hold in the border areas is getting weak. If it was not so, the security agencies should have taken some decision on it immediately.

China has constructed three mobile towers at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh very close to the LAC, local councillor Konchok Stanzin said on Sunday.

"After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed 3 mobile towers near China's hot spring very close to the Indian territory. Isn't it a concern? We don't even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities," Stanzin, who is the councillor from Chushul, said in a tweet.

In January, India had strongly objected China's illegal construction of a bridge on part of the Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh and said that it is monitoring the situation.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had stated, "Government has been monitoring this activity closely. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years now. As you are well aware, India has never accepted such illegal occupation."

The bridge to connect north and south banks of the Pangong Lake will allow the Chinese People's Liberation Army quick access to both sides. India and China have been engaged in the border face-off for around two years now.

What happened in Arunachal Pradesh?

Under its new border law, China had built 'dual-use' villages in the border areas in the eastern region. These villages were seen as a threat as they were claimed to have been converted into permanent military camps.

According to experts, it cannot be denied that China is now spreading its net in Ladakh like Arunachal. It is quite possible that he may also use these mobile towers to get news about Ladakh.

