Is Putin planning to start a nuclear war against Ukraine? What we know so far

Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the situation in the oil and gas sector via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia.

Russia started invading Ukraine over 50 days ago, and the world has been in terror of nuclear war ever since. On multiple occasions, NATO and the US have denied interfering directly, as it would cause World War 3.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has constantly warned of nuclear war and called it a 'real possibility'. Now, CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) Director William Burns has a chilling warning.

'Putin could get desperate enough to use nukes in Ukraine': CIA

The CIA director warned that the US can't "take lightly" the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, reported business insider.

"Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," Burns said in remarks at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

He added that the US is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, nuclear conflict becomes possible. He was a former US ambassador to Russia.

Zelensky's fresh warnings, and calls for stockpile of radiation pills.

Ukraine's President Zelensky warned his people, and the world, again to prepare for a possible Russian nuclear attack. He also called for a stockpile of radiation pills.

UK's mirror news had quoted Zelensky who said the world "we must prepare for" the bleak scenario and get hold of medicine which would help curb radiation sickness.

Earlier, he made a similar announcement and said nuclear weapons could not be ruled out with Vladimir Putin considering the move as Russia's war with Ukraine stalls.

Russia says 'would use nuclear deterrent on Ukraine in case of an "existential threat"'

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told news agency CNN that Russia would use a nuclear deterrent on Ukraine in the event of an "existential threat". Russia's policy appears to be "escalate to de-escalate" and this could include launching a small nuclear weapon to gain the upper hand in the war.

The chilling interview was aired on 6 Ukrainian channels.

Russian nuclear bombers spotted close to Ukrainian border

In another report, UK's metro news had broadcasted footage of nuclear bombers over the skies of the Russia-Ukraine border. Footage shows four Russian Tu-95s, known as Bears, flying in the Kaluga region, within striking distance of Ukraine.

The development comes after the Ukrainian military had reportedly destroyed the Russian flagship Moskva. The Black Sea missile cruiser was a huge force on Putin’s naval front, battering the port cities of Odesa and Mariupol.

Image Source : AP/FILE The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, on Sept. 11, 2008.

The Moskva sank on Thursday after it was heavily damaged. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles.

Moscow did not acknowledge any attack, saying only that a fire had detonated ammunition on board.

