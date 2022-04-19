Russia warns Ukrainian forces to surrender 'immediately' as nuclear war threat grows

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian President Volydmyr Zelenskyy.

Highlights Russia has warned Ukraine to lay down arms immediately

The threat has come after Zelenskyy's warning to the world that Russia may use nuclear weapons

"The world doesn't need to wait. The world needs to prepare," Zelenskyy had said

With more than 50 days into the war in Europe, Russia on Tuesday warned Ukrainian forces to immediately lay down all arms.

The warning has come amid reports that Russia is planning to launch a nuclear offensive against Ukraine.

Russia's threat has come amid Zelenskyy's Saturday warning to the word that it should be prepared for a "number of ways" for the possibility of Russia might using nuclear weapons. However, the Ukrainian President did not give any evidence for such an assertion.

"The world doesn't need to wait. The world needs to prepare," Zelenskyy told reporters at a briefing.

Earlier, Kremlin Press secretary Dmitry Peskov had said that Russia will only resort to nuclear weapons if it feels there is a threat to its own existence.

ALSO READ | Is Putin planning to start a nuclear war against Ukraine? What we know so far

ALSO READ | Multiple blasts near Kabul school hurt at least 7 children

Latest World News