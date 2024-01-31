Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
Chhattisgarh: Four killed, 10 injured after collision between truck and goods vehicle in Bijapur

According to the police, the victims were returning after attending a family function. Injured were taken to the local hospital, said the officials.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bijapur Updated on: January 31, 2024 23:32 IST
Image Source : X Representational pic

At least four people were dead and 10 others injured after a mini goods vehicle collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday. The police said out of ten injured people, four are in critical condition. 

The collision of the two vehicles took place late this evening near Mingachal village on a national highway under the Naimed police station area, around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, a police official said.

The victims were returning to their village after attending a family function in Musalur village, he added.

"Four persons were killed and ten others were injured. The condition of four of them is critical," the official said, adding that the injured persons have been shifted to Bijapur district hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

