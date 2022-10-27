Chhath Puja 2022: Heavy pollution, toxic foam seen in Yamuna amid Delhi LG Vs AAP political battle | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Preparation at Yamuna ghats exposed ahead of Chhat puja

Chhath Puja is set to begin across India tomorrow (28 October) with ‘Nahay Khay’ but the toxic foam in the Yamuna river in Delhi raises questions over the preparation of authorities.

Heavy pollution and toxic foam were seen in Yamuna river ahead of Chhath Puja in Kalindi Kunj area on Thursday morning.

Government designated specific ghats along Yamuna bank to celebrate the festival.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena gave his nod to holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna while advising Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against "misleading and premature publicity" over the issue, LG office sources said Wednesday.

Delhi LG Vs AAP government

Sources said a few days ago a tweet by Kejriwal had caused confusion with many people assuming that the puja could be performed anywhere along the Yamuna river.

They said the LG has approved the file on Chhath Puja sent to him but also took note of Kejriwal's tweet on October 21 even before the final approval was granted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, expressed objection over the language used by the LG for the chief minister in the note and said Saxena was "hungry for cheap publicity".

According to sources, the LG took note of the matter and wrote in the file, "The publicity on the issue was done even before the matter was placed for my consideration and before I could formulate an independent opinion on the subject."

In the note, he said the tweet gave the impression that the "Chhath festival will be celebrated on all Yamuna Ghats", which is "misleading" and may cause confusion in the public as the National Green Tribunal has allowed puja only at "designated sites".

"This is seriously problematic as it violates the basic principles of the scheme of governance. Needless to state that premature publicity of the decision creates interest and thus influences the decision-making process independently in the matter which is extremely sensitive as it relates to religious beliefs and practices of a large section of people. "The Hon'ble CM is, therefore, advised to refrain from such acts in the future, in the larger public interest," sources quoted Saxena as saying in his file note.

Reacting to the developments, the AAP said, "We strongly object to the language used by LG for the chief minister. He is lowering the dignity of the chair he occupies by publicly abusing the chief minister every day."

The chief minister is an elected representative who has been elected for the third consecutive time with historic margins.

The LG has no business to publicly reprimand the chief minister every day. LG is hungry for cheap publicity and wants to see his name in newspapers every day," the AAP said in a statement. The AAP dispensation has been at loggerheads with the LG office over numerous issues ever since Saxena assumed office in May this year.

(With PTI input)

Latest India News