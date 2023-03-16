Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chennai: These areas to witness powercut on March 16, 17

Chennai Power Cut News: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a power cut in several parts of Chennai on March 16 and 17, due to maintenance work. The power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm on the scheduled dates. However, if the maintenance work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored earlier.

On March 16, power cuts will affect the Tiruneermalai area, including VGN Mahalakshmi NagaR, Theradi Street, East South Mada Street, Mada Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Mallima Veethi, Oyyaliamman Koil Street, Sivaraj Street, and Kulakkarai Street.

On March 17, Ennore area will face power cuts in Thazhamkuppam, Kathivakkam, Kamaraj Nagar, Ennore Bazar, Kattu Kuppam, Nehru Nagar, Sasthiri Nagar, Anna Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, V.O.C Nagar, Ulaganathapuram,, E.P.D.S Residency,, Jothi Nagar, Ramanathapuram, Sakthi Ganapathi Nagar, Ernavur and Ennore Kuppam.

According to TANGEDCO, the power cut is necessary for maintenance work, and it will be restored as soon as the work is completed. Inconvenience caused by the power cut is regretted by TANGEDCO.

The power cut notice issued by TANGEDCO has led to concern among residents of the affected areas who will face difficulties due to the power outage. People have been advised to take necessary precautions and arrangements to avoid any inconvenience during the power cut.

