'Cheap popularity': Cops on Indore tenant's claim of threat from Muslim landlord over PM Modi's pic

A day after an Indore resident alleged that his landlord asked him to vacate the house for having a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SHO, MG Road PS, Dharamveer Singh Nagar on Wednesday (March 30) said the former was found to be not paying his rent for a long time and was resorting to such complaints "to gain cheap popularity".

Yusuf Khan, a resident of Pir Gali in Indore, who said he was inspired by the Prime Minister and had his photo in the house, had alleged that he was being pressurised by his landlords Yakub Mansoori, Sultan Mansoori, Sharif Mansoori for having the photograph and aligning with "Sangh's ideology".

"Yusuf has not been paying the owner rent for a long time. Whenever they asked for the rent, he misbehaves with them. The interview that he gave and the complaint that he registered, have been exaggerated by him. No such thing has come to attention before. According to me, Yusuf did this to be the centre of attraction to gain cheap popularity," SHO Singh told news agency ANI.

Yusuf had alleged that the landlords had threatened to "beat" him if he did not remove the picture of the Prime Minister.

"I respect the Prime Minister a lot and follow his speeches. His picture is in my house. They (the landlords) asked me to remove it and threatened they will beat me and force me to vacate the house," Yusuf had said.

