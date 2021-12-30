MP: Woman vaccinated 4 times tests positive for COVID-19, prevented from flying out from Indore airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Woman vaccinated 4 times tests positive for COVID-19, prevented from flying out from Indore airport

A woman who had been vaccinated four times tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indore airport following which she was prevented from boarding a Dubai-bound flight, officials said on Wednesday.

"A woman of around 30 years of age, who has been already vaccinated four times in different countries, tested COVID19 positive at the airport and was admitted to a hospital. She was asymptomatic and tested negative a day before," said Dr Bhure Singh Setia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO).

The woman had arrived in Indore 12 days ago and while returning to Dubai, she was found infected with COVID-19 at the airport.

As per the standard practice, rapid RT-PCR tests are conducted following which she was stopped from boarding the flight and was sent to the hospital for treatment. He further said that the woman had taken four doses of the vaccine between January and August.

India's Omicron case tally rose to 961 with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra on Thursday. Meanwhile, cases involving the coronavirus Omicron variant will likely peak by the end of January, presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci said. "I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus no vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think," Fauci told CNBC.

