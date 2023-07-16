Chandrayaan-3 crosses another crucial stage; Here's latest update given by ISRO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Chandrayaan-3 lunar exploration programme was launched on July 14

Chandrayaan-3: As India's GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle embarked on a much-awaited journey to the moon on Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday informed that the first orbit raising-maneuvre has been successfully performed.

Taking to Twitter, the space agency said that the spacecraft's health was 'normal'.

"The spacecraft's health is normal. The first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762 km x 173 km orbit," ISRO tweeted.

Meanwhile, S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre said that onboard thrusters will be fired by the scientists of ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru from Saturday onwards.

"The vehicle system has performed extremely well. Because of that, whatever the initial conditions the spacecraft needed, we have provided very precisely," he said.

About Chandrayaan-3

ISRO had launched the Chandrayaan-3 lunar exploration programme on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!", tweeted PM Modi.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge.Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

