Chandrayaan-3 scripts new chapter in India's space odyssey: PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3 launch: The wait is finally over as the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle lifted off sucessfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per scheduled launch time. The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23.

PM Modi on successful launching:

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!", tweeted PM Modi.

Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Know more about Chandrayaan-3:

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge.Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

